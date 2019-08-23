Release workers for census, Murang'a employers told

Employers, especially in the hospitality industry, have been told to allow their workers to be counted in the census on Saturday night.

Murang’ a county commissioner Mohammed Barre has said employees in hotels, restaurants and bars must be counted.

He said counting will start on Saturday at 6pm and continue to 10pm.

During those hours, hotels, restaurants and bars need to close to give workers and customers chance to participate.

From August 25 the commissioner said counting will run from 8am to 5pm, and last through August 31.

“We encourage everyone living in this county to ensure they are counted. Security will be beefed up especially where counting will be done at night. Enumerators will be accompanied by security officers including chiefs and village elders,” Barre said.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has assigned a roadshow vehicle to publicise the exercise, especially in remote areas from Thursday through Saturday.

Everyone living in the county, including foreigners, will be counted and no documents are required, only giving the correct information.

County secretary Patrick Mukuria said he correct size of Murang’ a's population will aid in the planning of resource use.

The county receives funding from the national government based on the number of its residents.

