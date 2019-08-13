We will oppose referendum that creates extra seats – Jubilee MPs

A section of Jubilee lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto has said it will not support a constitutional review to create positions for a few political leaders.

The MPs said it was unfortunate that the Building Bridges Initiative was proposing constitutional changes that will create extra political positions.

The leaders: Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North) said Kenyans want a referendum that will improve their lives.

They spoke at Mukurwe AIPCA Church in Gatanga, Murang’ a county.

Ndindi said the country has millions of unemployed youth yet the referendum will not be geared towards helping them get opportunities.

“It is unfortunate that they want us to hold a referendum to create the prime minister and two deputies seats so that some politicians who have stayed in the cold can get the positions,” he said.

Ndindi said Kenyans want a referendum that will reduce the cost of living and increase earnings, especially for farmers.

“Those calling for a referendum say they have been sent by Kenyans. Have they come to Gatanga to ask for your views?” the MP asked.

BBI, he said, organised meetings in big hotels to which they invited the who-is-who to ask them what they wanted to be changed.

He, however, claimed that its report was drawn long before it started collecting views and that the meetings were to hoodwink Kenyans into feeling like they participated in the process.

“This country belongs to Kenyans and not the few rich so we will oppose a constitutional review that will create jobs for a few,” the MP vowed.

Wahome said those bringing referendum questions, whether Punguza Mizigo led by Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot or BBI should focus on lessening Kenyans’ economic burdens.

“If it enhances water, roads and power connectivity, and makes education totally free then we will support it,” Wahome said.

Wahome said Kenyans can already guess who will hold the proposed prime minister and deputy prime ministers’ positions.

Mariru on his part noted that it took the intervention of two strong-willed leaders, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto, to end the cycle of chaos that hit the Rift valley region every five years.

“Since 2012 when they came together against all our expectations, there has never been violence in the region. That was the first pact of unity, others followed later,” Mariru said.

He said that Ruto’s bid to support churches is noble and that nobody should try to control it through a bill in Parliament.

Cheboi who is also the National Assembly deputy speaker said giving to churches is a personal decision that is based on one’s faith.

“I will continue giving to churches because that is what my Christian faith teaches me and I get blessed. Those who do not want to contribute should just keep off,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)