GOVERNOR WANTS IT MOVED

Leaders differ over Kiganjo college's contribtion to Nyeri economy

Governor Kahiga said that the college does not employ or recruit local youths.

In Summary

• Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the college's significance is minimal but Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu claimed billions circulate in the county’s economy through it. 

• The governor said that the college does not employ or recruit local youths.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
13 August 2019 - 08:38
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Governor Mutahi Kahiga and ICT CS Joe Mucheru in Nyeri on Thursday last week. Behind Mucheru, and partly hidden, is Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Governor Mutahi Kahiga and ICT CS Joe Mucheru in Nyeri on Thursday last week. Behind Mucheru, and partly hidden, is Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Two Nyeri leaders have differed over the economic significance of Kiganjo Police College to the county.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga says the college's contribution is minimal but Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu claims billions circulate in the county’s economy through it. 

The college is in Wambugu’s Nyeri town constituency.

On Thursday last week, Kahiga told Interior CS Fred Matiang’i that the college was of no economic significance to residents and if possible should be moved.

The governor added that the college does not employ or recruit local youths.

Wambugu, who is a member of the Administrative and National Security Committee in Parliament, said about Sh4 billion circulate in the constituency yearly courtesy of the institution.

He accused the governor of regarding direct job opportunities as more crucial as opposed to the role it plays in boosting business in the county.

The lawmaker said people get jobs to supply goods and services adding that whatever students at the college buy remains in the constituency.

Wambugu said leaders should be lobbying for more slots but not the removal of the institution from the area.

“I am saying that because on Thursday, there was a statement that was made that Kiganjo is not useful to area residents,” he said.

We cannot imagine that there is somebody who can propose that Kiganjo college can be removed from here, Wambugu said. 

The MP said the institution belongs to Nyeri town and needs to be supported by both national and county governments.

“The institution benefits the economy of the county and primarily Nyeri town constituency,” he said.

CS Matiang’i said Governor Kahiga's grievances had been noted and the matter would be looked into.

(edited by O. Owino)

