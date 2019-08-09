TAXI DRIVER MURDERED

Find our son’s killers, family pleads

He is survived by a wife and three children

• Rwaka taxi operator's body found in a Machakos morgue after he was kidnapped by well-groomed men a fortnight ago

• His vehicle was left in a parking lot under the care of a watchman

Relatives and friends of a Kiambu taxi driver whose body was found in a Machakos mortuary have asked the government to find and punish his killers.

John Gitau aka Kiawangari was kidnapped a fortnight ago in Rwaka location.

During his funeral at Kabuku in Limuru sub-county yesterday, a family friend said Gitau, who was in his early 40s, might have been strangled as there were rope marks on his body.

 
 

He is survived by a wife and three children.

The friend said that on the day Gitau went missing, he had two well-groomed clients. He did not suspect anything and he agreed to take them to their destination.

He never returned home. “We tried to reach him through phone but our efforts were futile. He did not respond to our calls. We searched for him the following day and found his vehicle a few kilometres from Rwaka town at a parking lot,” the friend who chose to be anonymous for security reasons, said.

Two people left the vehicle guarded by a watchman who had scanty details of the men.

The watchman said he did not see anything suspicious about the men and he did not find it necessary to raise the alarm.

Gitau's body was found in a bush and taken to the morgue in Machakos. Relatives were not told how or who took the body to the mortuary.

Mourners described the deceased as outgoing, friendly and peace-loving.

