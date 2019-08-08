State steps in to complete projects in Central

The national government has embarked on completing stalled development projects in Central Kenya.

Energy Permanent Secretary Joseph Njoroge on Monday said the government is keen on ensuring the projects are completed.

He spoke at Windsor Golf Hotel where he met Kiambu elected leaders and technical officers involved in implementing projects in the county.

“Several other meetings have been held in Nyeri and Murang'a and the main aim is to engage with leaders on the progress, challenges and status of ongoing projects so we can have resolutions to see how they can be completed,” Njoroge said.

He added, "This is a meeting with no politics to focus on service delivery. It was necessary to address concerns over developments in Central to know whether they are real and to satisfy service delivery to our people."

The PS said this is a continuation of a new paradigm of doing business in the government adding that they will meet regularly to address any problems and fulfil service delivery.

“We have had several committees starting with the national government Cabinet implementation committee. What we have discussed we are now cascading it to the counties because that is where the service is required," he said, urging the public to give them feedback on the projects and concerns they would like addressed.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Nominated senator Isaack Mwaura, Deputy Governor James Nyoro and Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Others were MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Kago wa Lydia (Githunguri), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Simon Kingara (Ruiru), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Peter Mwathi (Limuru).

Rural Electrification Authority chairman Simon Gicharu, new Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia, county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga were also present.

The focused projects being undertaken in Central are infrastructure, implementation of the last mile connectivity, irrigation, water and sanitation and agriculture.

“As we undertake our projects at the national level, the representation of the county government is paramount to complement what we are doing by making sure they take control of the completed projects,” the PS said.

