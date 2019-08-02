Ease charges on fuel operators — Gulf Energy

Petroleum dealers on Thursday urged the government to consolidate 'expensive' charges imposed on them.

Gulf Energy Company has said some charges are replicated since some departments require one to have several licenses to be allowed to operate.

Director Peter Njoroge cited the Public Health department where they pay for three different licenses and Planning where they are required to have three licenses that are almost similar.

Njoroge urged county governments to review the licenses they are required to have while starting or operating a petrol station.

He spoke when launching a new company branch at Murengeti along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway in Bibirioni ward, Limuru constituency.

The director was accompanied by the company's board of management and Bibirioni MCA Jacque Nungari.

"We shouldn't expect that only big companies or foreigners are operating such businesses. The government must support us since we need to serve the country, create employment and pay taxes," he said.

MCA Nungari urged the company to provide jobs to local residents, saying the county government will create a conducive environment for their work.

Boda boda operators welcomed the new station, saying fuel hawking will end since they fuel their motorcycles at Limuru town which is 5km away.

"One of us buys petrol in a big container and sells to us," Simon Njenga said.

