First UhuRuto TVET to open in September

Admission letters already being filled; courses to boost agriculture and create job opportunities

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Technical and Vocational Training PS Kevit Desai tours Lari Technical Training College in Kiambu
Image: GEORGE MUGO

One of the technical institutions President Uhuru Kenyatta promised for each constituency during his 2013 campaigns will be opened next term.

The government has said lessons at the Sh100 million Lari Technical and Vocational College will start in September.

Lari deputy county commissioner Aaron Koros on Monday said applicants have started collecting and filling admission letters in readiness to start learning. 

 

"People are coming in large numbers meaning they are hungry for courses," he said.

Technical and Vocational Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai said the courses will be on agricultural value addition involving milk, meat and fruits and other agricultural produce. 

He said the courses will boost agricultural activities and create job opportunities. 

"This institution will impact the community through eradication of poverty," Desai said.

MP Jonah Mburu said first students will be sustained by CDF bursaries throughout their course. 

The legislator applauded the government for setting up the institution in Kwaregi village, saying it is part of the constituency's interior areas. 

Most students who do not perform well in exams and parents cannot afford to sustain them in colleges in urban areas will benefit, Mburu said.

 

"Many young people resort to causal jobs after sitting for KCSE exams because even if they passed well, their parents cannot afford to raise their upkeep in urban areas as well as paying fees," he said.

Resident Ngure Tharao said the college will open business opportunities, urging residents to build rental homes targeting lecturers and students. 

Tharao called upon the government to improve and tarmac Rukuka-Githirioni-Kagaa-Githubguri Road to improve the college's accessibility. 

Deputy President William Ruto on May 15, 2015, promised residents that the road will be tarmacked when he visited the college to lay the foundation stone.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

