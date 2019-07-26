Two injured in crash with Nyandarua county vehicle

• The county driver allegedly failed to give way,causing the accident.
• The two victims sustained serious head injuries.
Two people are in critical condition at J.M. Memorial hospital, Ol Kalou, following an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle belonging to Nyandarua county government on Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred along Ol Kalou-Gilgil highway at about 8pm, when Patrick Muriithi, 30, was ferrying a passenger, Sammy Kachengwa, about 30. towards Gilgil from Ol Kalou.
The county government vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, was joining the highway from the county government offices, but the driver allegedly failed to give way to the motorcycle.
Muriithi and his passenger fell on the tarmac and sustained serious head injuries. They were taken to J.M. Memorial Hospital.
Muchira was unhurt but the county government vehicle was damaged on the right side. The motorcycle was severely damaged.
Both the vehicles were towed to Ol Kalou police station where they will be inspected.
