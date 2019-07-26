Close

RIGHT OF WAY

Two injured in crash with Nyandarua county vehicle

Boda boda rider and passenger suffered critical head injuries.

• The county driver allegedly failed to give way,causing the accident.

• The two victims sustained serious head injuries.

by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
26 July 2019 - 00:00
The Nyandarua county government vehicle that was involved in an accident on Wednesday evening.
FAILED TO GIVE WAY? The Nyandarua county government vehicle that was involved in an accident on Wednesday evening.
Image: NDICHU WAINAINA

Two people are in critical condition at J.M. Memorial hospital, Ol Kalou, following an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle belonging to Nyandarua county government on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred along Ol Kalou-Gilgil highway at about 8pm, when Patrick Muriithi, 30, was ferrying a passenger, Sammy Kachengwa, about 30. towards Gilgil from Ol Kalou.

The county government vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, was joining the highway from the county government offices, but the driver allegedly failed to give way to the motorcycle.

Mangled motorcycle involved in a crash with a Nyandarua government vehicle on Wednesday evening. Towed to Ol Kalou police station.
WRECKAGE: Mangled motorcycle involved in a crash with a Nyandarua government vehicle on Wednesday evening. Towed to Ol Kalou police station.
Image: NDICHU WAINAINA:
 

Muriithi and his passenger fell on the tarmac and sustained serious head injuries. They were taken to  J.M. Memorial Hospital.

Muchira was unhurt but the county government vehicle was damaged on the right side. The motorcycle was severely damaged.

Both the vehicles were towed to  Ol Kalou police station where they will be inspected.

(Edited by V. Graham)

by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
26 July 2019 - 00:00

