Two injured in crash with Nyandarua county vehicle

Two people are in critical condition at J.M. Memorial hospital, Ol Kalou, following an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle belonging to Nyandarua county government on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred along Ol Kalou-Gilgil highway at about 8pm, when Patrick Muriithi, 30, was ferrying a passenger, Sammy Kachengwa, about 30. towards Gilgil from Ol Kalou.

The county government vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, was joining the highway from the county government offices, but the driver allegedly failed to give way to the motorcycle.