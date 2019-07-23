Two pupils appeal for funds to undergo heart surgery

Two Murang'a girls' dream of becoming doctors hangs in the balance because of a heart defect.

Beth Wanjiru and Lilian Wanjiru, both 13, have holes in their hearts. Beth has one perforation, while Lilian has two.

The two girls spend a big part of their learning time in hospital. Their condition has brought them close and they have become best friends, supporting each other.

Head teacher Phyllis Kamau said they have consulted a number of hospitals and at least Sh1.2 million is needed to conduct corrective surgery for each girl.

She appealed to well-wishers to help raise the funds.

Beth’s medical report indicates she has coarctation of the aorta, a congenital condition that causes the narrowing of the aorta, which transports oxygenated blood from the heart.

She also has Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), an opening between two blood vessels leading from the heart.

In 2015, a doctor asked her family to raise Sh25,000 to have the aorta catheterised as she awaits the major surgery. The family was unable to raise the amount.

She has been functioning without the required medication, and doctors say she will require surgery soon.

Margaret Wangui, Beth's grandmother, is a casual labourer who makes just enough money to feed her family.

“I was forced to discontinue her treatment and medical check-ups because they were too expensive,” she said.

Lillian's mother, Susan Wambui, said she grows restless when her daughter is in school and is always apprehensive of getting calls from teachers.

“I have been called to go get her after she fell too ill at school on many occasions,” she said.

The girls' teacher, Nancy Wairimu, said the two are among the top performers in their class, despite their condition.

They sometimes spend a long time away from school when their condition worsens, but still manage to outperform their classmates, she said.

Teachers ensure they do not play or do strenuous activities, Wairimu said.

“When the others go out to play, they are left in class and stick together,” she said.

Both aspire to become doctors after completing their studies but first, they need help to access treatment that will enable them to live normal lives.

The two girls said they cannot wait to get well and continue with their studies.