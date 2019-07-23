Nyeri seeks to introduce pineapple farming

The Nyeri government is exploring the possibility of introducing pineapple farming in the county.

The move is aimed at improving food and nutritional security, boost farmers' income and diversify from traditional cash crops such as coffee and tea.

Agriculture executive James Muturi on Monday said the government distributed 49,000 pineapple seedlings to a farmers’ group close to two years ago for trial.

The farmers are members of Gathanji Self Help Group in Ngamwa in the lower part of Mukurwe-ini subcounty.

Muturi said the area has well-drained soils and favourable climate for pineapple farming.

“It was a trial and the pineapples were only given to one group, and they have harvested and sold. And you know for pineapple to mature it takes about 18 months.”

He told the Star that experts from the department are studying the crop performance to find out whether the venture can be scaled up going forward.

Though the county government has been advising people on the need to diversify from traditional crops, they need to be guided by evidence, he said.

“Right now before we tell them that they can go in that direction, we want to assess how the crop performed and whether we would have done better with better management and have some sort of remedy,” Muturi said.

Experts are visiting the farm and collecting feedback, but the CEC said there is hope the crop can do well in the area.