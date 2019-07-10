Kirinyaga doctors' dismissal illegal—union

The Kirinyaga county health crisis is far from over after the striking workers said they will appeal last Friday's decision by the Labour court declaring their action illegal.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Central secretary general Gor Goody in a presser on Tuesday said the county has not served the health workers with the court order.

Goody said the union's advocates have also not been given a copy of the ruling since it has not been signed by Judge Nzioki Makau.

"Our members obeyed the court ruling only to get dismissal letters. Kerugoya County Hospital is still in a dilapidated state and without an incinerator. We are appealing the case," Goody said in Kerugoya town.

The county has dismissed all the striking health workers without benefits according to Governor Anne Waiguru's press team in a statement to the Star.

Goody maintained the strike is still on, adding that the county's dismissal of the more than 1,000 health workers is illegal since the union is appealing the matter.

The unionist said the county has not even attempted to resolve workers' demands and said some hospitals like Kimbimbi in Mwea constituency are inhabited by snakes.

"How do you expect a doctor to work is such conditions?" the official asked.

She further read mischief in sacking of the striking health workers since the dismissal letters are dated May 28, 2019, yet the strike commenced on May 29.

She further dismissed claims Senator Charles Kibiru had initiated dialogue and said the union is yet to receive an invitation letter for a round table sitting.

On Sunday, Deputy Governor Peter Ndamiri said the devolved unit had extended an olive branch to the striking health workers and the county would not take any disciplinary action against them.

A spot check by the Star at Kerugoya County, Kimbimbi Subcounty and Kianyaga Subcounty hospitals on Tuesday morning revealed health services remained paralysed.

