Kiambu teachers tell Sossion to focus on promotions

Kiambu teachers have told Kenya National Union of Teachers boss to address the issue of promotions and keep off debate on the new curriculum.

Teachers say secretary general Wilson Sossion has moved from their longtime push for promotions to advocate for the suspension of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

On March 19, Sossion called for the suspension of the CBC, saying teachers were ill-prepared and required proper training.

Knut Kiambu West branch executive secretary Michael Muna said teachers have started to get their way around the CBC and now understand it better.

Muna said that the government is moving at a high speed to see its plans implemented and Sossion should ensure qualified teachers get promoted.

"Our SG should not fight the CBC too much. We need to push for promotions better than before. No teacher has been promoted for the past six years," he said.

He told their employer the Teacher's Service Commission to expect a bruising battle if it fails to promote teachers.

“Teachers in this region are rushing here and there to follow the government's instructions on how to administer the CBC. We do not have a problem at all with the new curriculum” he said.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi said he will push the TSC in Parliament to ensure deserving teachers are promoted.

"When you promote teachers owing to their hard work, qualifications, and achievements, you boost morale in the teaching fraternity," the MP said.

They spoke on Saturday at Limuru Model Primary School during the subcounty education day in Limuru.

The MP said he will lobby support from other legislators to see TSC address the promotion issue urgently before tutors start protesting at a time the government is rushing to implement the CBC.

(edited by O. Owino)