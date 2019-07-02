Tangatanga, Kieleweke clash in Nyeri denounced

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has denounced the Tangatanga and Kieleweke melee at the launch of a Sh262 million government water project in Nieri town on Saturday.

Speaking on Inooro TV on Sunday night, Kega criticised Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri over the violence. Several people were injured.

Kega said Nyeri is known to be peaceful and both sides parties lost in the "sad and shameful" incident. He called for dialogue.

A ceremony to launch theRiamukurwe water project by the Agriculture CS in Gatitu Shopping Centre turned chaotic and was cut short after Tangatanga and Kieleweke politics played out.

Speakers were jeered and cheered. The meeting was cut to 40 minutes.

The meeting turned chaotic when nominated MCA Wanjiku, who supports Tangatanga and DP Ruto, stood to speak. Kieleweke and Tangatanga followers exchanged blows.

Women Representative Rahab Mukami said the PA for CS Kiunjuri had called her and Wambugu, informing them he would be coming to launch the project.

“But I was later called and informed that some people were mobilising supporters to disrupt the meeting,” she said.

Mukami said the caller also told her that Tangatanga politicians were not welcome. Tangatanga supports DP Ruto. Kileweke supports President Uhuru Kenyatta.

MCA Wanjiku accused two Tangatanga MCAs of mobilising youths to jeer some leaders.

During the meeting, Mukami, who supports Tanganga and DP William Ruto, was not allowed to speak.

Three efforts by CS Kiunjuri to calm angry residents were unsuccessful.

Wambugu finally calmed the residents and said the meeting would continue on the condition that there be no talk of 2022 politics.

On Sunday, Kega emphasised that development cannot be achieved without or peace and tolerance.

The politics of Tangatanga and Kieleweke has divided Nyeri residents, the legislator said, adding that people have been profiling elected leaders on the basis of the two amorphous groups.

“The politics now taking place in Mt Kenya region has never been witnessed, yet it has the presidency,” he said.

Kega said it would have been made more sense if the region was in the opposition.

He said the Nyeri violence should not be taken lightly as it may spread to other constituencies and cause more divisions.

Wambugu said the project was initiated by President Kenyatta’s government and no other leader should take credit.

“Whoever thinks he or she is the one who donated the money, let them leave the meeting now. This is Uhuru’s project. As Nyeri people, we shall not allow other people to come here and disrespect Uhuru," Wambugu said.

Kiunjuri later said it was normal for people to disagree on issues but called on them to support the government’s development projects.

