FOURTH PHASE

Kiunjuri launches irrigation Project

The project is expected to irrigate 2,000 acres and benefit 2,000 Nyeri town constituency farmers.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
01 July 2019 - 00:00
Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri when he launched the Riamukurwe Irrigation Project on Friday
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on Friday launched the fourth phase of the Sh261 million Riamukurwe irrigation project.

The project is expected to irrigate 2,000 acres and benefit 2,000 Nyeri town constituency farmers.

Kiunjuri, while speaking to residents, said the project is expected to be completed by June next year.

“We shall be back here in June 2020 to commission this project after the water is connected in every farm around this area,” he said.

Kiunjuri said the project had stalled for 15 years but was revived following efforts by area leaders.

He said the project will enable the youth venture in agribusiness, creating jobs and earn income for area people.

Riamukurwe, Gatitu and Muruguru residents are expected to benefit from the programme.

The CS called on the contractors to consider area youth by offering them jobs.

“The project should benefit youths in that particular area. If you are doing construction work at Riamukurwe, then ensure you hire youths of that particular area. The same should apply to other areas,” said the CS.

