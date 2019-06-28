Close

Uhuru still tight-lipped on Murathe's claims, says Miatu

In Summary

• Wants Uhuru to disown Murathe's remarks.

• Miatu says the President should go public on whether he had such discussions with Murathe

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
28 June 2019
Former Nyeri deputy mayor George Miatu
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

President Uhuru Kenyatta should disown former Jubilee chairman David Murathe’s remarks and disassociate himself with such people.

Former Nyeri deputy mayor George Miatu said Murathe's statement was serious, divisive and unfortunate. He said Murathe's remarks are taken seriously due to his closeness with the President. 

Murathe told a church fundraiser on Sunday that Uhuru has vowed that he will not allow a thief to rule. 

 

Murathe is opposed to Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid in 2022 and has been on record claiming that the DP should retire alongside Uhuru.

But Miatu wants Uhuru to disown Murathe’s statement.

"Almost a week has gone by, but the President is still tight-lipped on the claims made by Murathe," he said. 

Miatu said the President should go public on whether he had such discussions with Murathe.

He said action should be taken against Murathe if he had no such discussions with the President.

“Murathe should stop purporting to speak for President Kenyatta or the Kikuyu community,” Miatu said.

He said Ruto has never been found guilty of theft and is known to be a man of integrity who does not respond to statements like those of Murathe.

 

Miatu accused Murathe of "doublespeak", saying he attacks people purported to engage in early 2022 politics, yet he is doing the same in church.

“It is unfortunate that he made such remarks in the presence of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who did not bother to criticise him or answer him back,” he said.

“Murathe is a bad role model to children and has been misleading Kenyans.”  

He said the former MP has been speaking as if he has something personal with the DP.

He said most Kikuyus and Mt Kenya residents do not share his opinion and should therefore not speak or purport to speak for them.

"I'm a Kikuyu but I do not share the same political ideologies with Murathe," Miatu said.

