Nyaga fit to succeed Uhuru as Mt Kenya kingpin, say Akorino

• Say he has vast political experience and is best placed to take over as the region kingpin
• They say Nyaga has never been implicated in any corruption scandal despite serving in former governments
• The leaders said the divisions in the Mt Kenya region are being caused by the lack of an apparent successor after the end of Uhuru's second term
A section of Akorino faithful want former presidential aspirant Joseph Nyaga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the regional kingpin.
The followers and leaders from Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyandarau, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties said they have scrutinised Nyaga and found him capable of leading the region. They want Uhuru to mentor him to be his successor.
Speaking on Wednesday in Gatanga, they said Nyaga served in previous governments but was never implicated in any public funds looting scandal.
Bishop John Ndirangu said the majority of current leaders take advantage of their position to engage in graft and finding one who is not corrupt is not a mean task.
He urged the President to allow the church to show him the people it thinks befit the position during his planned tour of the region.
“We live with the people at the grassroots, and we understand them. As the church, we can show him the people who will help move forward his development legacy even after his tenure ends,” Ndirangu said.
The President is said to have plans to tour the region to quell growing divisions among leaders and neutralise Deputy President William Ruto’s grip.
“In our view, the majority of the challenges facing the Jubilee government stem from the region because of divisions among leaders,” he said.
Ndirangu said residents are confused because they do not know what will happen after the next election.
He said the issue would be ironed out if the President was forthright with his succession plans so that residents can understand what will happen after his exit.
Ndirangu said the President should bring Mt Kenya leaders together and resolve the war between them.
“We have been hearing things that are not very good in the government, including Ruto’s assassination claims, things that can topple an entire government,” the cleric said.
Ndirangu said Nyaga has vast political experience, which is needed to bring the region together in 2022.
“But we are also asking Nyaga to get closer to the President as he works towards uniting the region."
The followers said the main challenge facing Uhuru’s leadership is that he is surrounded by corrupt leaders.
Ndirangu praised the handshake between Uhuru and Raila Odinga, but noted that the peace they pledged to preach is not being felt in the region.
Leaders, he said, need to be honest with Kenyans when they engage in such agreements to avoid confusion.
Pastor David Mwangi said it is shocking to see the President in a lot of anger every so often and his fury can bring misfortune upon Kenyans.
The President on June 17 while attending the Akorino Annual Convention said he would crush his detractors. He said he is not a small boy.
“A leader is anointed by God and should be respected by all,” the pastor said.