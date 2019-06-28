Nyaga fit to succeed Uhuru as Mt Kenya kingpin, say Akorino

A section of Akorino faithful want former presidential aspirant Joseph Nyaga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the regional kingpin.

The followers and leaders from Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyandarau, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties said they have scrutinised Nyaga and found him capable of leading the region. They want Uhuru to mentor him to be his successor.

Speaking on Wednesday in Gatanga, they said Nyaga served in previous governments but was never implicated in any public funds looting scandal.

Bishop John Ndirangu said the majority of current leaders take advantage of their position to engage in graft and finding one who is not corrupt is not a mean task.

He urged the President to allow the church to show him the people it thinks befit the position during his planned tour of the region.

“We live with the people at the grassroots, and we understand them. As the church, we can show him the people who will help move forward his development legacy even after his tenure ends,” Ndirangu said.