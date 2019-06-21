Close

BLOATED WAGE BILL

Cut commissions and commissioners – Kega

Kieni MP proposes they should be reduced to five as some of them duplicate work

In Summary

• Country has 10 independent commissions with membership of about eleven each.

• Kega suggests commissioners should be reduced and work part-time.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
21 June 2019 - 00:00
Kieni MP Kanini Kega
BUILDING BRIDGES: Kieni MP Kanini Kega
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

The many independent commissions created by the Constitution should be reduced to cut the wage bill, an MP has said.

Kieni legislator Kanini Kega said the country has 10 independent commissions with membership of about eleven each.

The MP said the commissions should be reduced to five as some are duplicating other commissions' work.

“We also need to reduce the number of commissioners from the current nine to about three,” he said.

The MP said this in a memorandum presented to the BBI on Tuesday.

He cited the IEBC which has nine commissioners who are only engaged during elections while the rest of the time they have nothing much to do.

The legislator said IEBC commissioners should be reduced to three working part-time.

Kega said though at the end of the exercise there will be a referendum, Kenyans do not want an acrimonious referendum like it has been the case in the past.

“The kind of referendum we would want to have is a referendum of validating what we have agreed as a country,” he said.

“We do not want to have a competition like we did in 2005 where we had one wing of banana and the other of orange.”

He said the 2010 Constitution has been implemented for eight years and Kenyans have already seen its challenges.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
21 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret
    7h ago Rift Valley

  2. Miraa-muguku wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers
    1d ago Eastern

  3. Meru builds shortest route up Mt Kenya
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    3mo ago Central

  5. I'm not interested in 2022 politics – Governor Awiti
    1d ago Nyanza

Latest Videos