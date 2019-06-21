Cut commissions and commissioners – Kega

The many independent commissions created by the Constitution should be reduced to cut the wage bill, an MP has said.

Kieni legislator Kanini Kega said the country has 10 independent commissions with membership of about eleven each.

The MP said the commissions should be reduced to five as some are duplicating other commissions' work.

“We also need to reduce the number of commissioners from the current nine to about three,” he said.

The MP said this in a memorandum presented to the BBI on Tuesday.

He cited the IEBC which has nine commissioners who are only engaged during elections while the rest of the time they have nothing much to do.

The legislator said IEBC commissioners should be reduced to three working part-time.

Kega said though at the end of the exercise there will be a referendum, Kenyans do not want an acrimonious referendum like it has been the case in the past.

“The kind of referendum we would want to have is a referendum of validating what we have agreed as a country,” he said.

“We do not want to have a competition like we did in 2005 where we had one wing of banana and the other of orange.”

He said the 2010 Constitution has been implemented for eight years and Kenyans have already seen its challenges.