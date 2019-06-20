Close

RULING PARTY IN TURMOIL

Uhuru urged to convene Jubilee MPs meeting

Former MP says Sunday rant suggests Head of State is playing role of President and Opposition.

In Summary

• Uhuru urged to act fast to forestall fallout in Jubilee following his angry speech on Sunday.

• Former legislator asks residents and church leaders to pray for Uhuru and his government.

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara in Kinale town.
VOICE OF REASON? Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara in Kinale town.
Image: GEORGE MUGO

A former legislator has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a Jubilee parliamentary meeting to discuss issues affecting the party and the government.

Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara said the President is unhappy with some MPs but he should not castigate them publicly.

He said Uhuru is now playing the role of President and leader of Opposition

He must act fast to forestall a fallout in Jubilee following his angry speech on Sunday, Kahangara said.

"It very unfortunate that our President is playing his role and that of the Opposition. The debate is not pleasing. It is tainting his image and the respect the President's seat has might be lost," he said.

Speaking in Nyanduma ward in Kiambu county, the former legislator urged residents and church leaders to pray for Uhuru and his government.

Kahangara said trouble started after Uhuru and Raila Odinga's handshake,with critics saying Deputy President William Ruto had been sidelined.

"We know very well that Ruto is the one who moves around in all corners of this country. Trying to sideline him will make people shout. He needs political support from elected leaders," he said.

Kahangara urged the President not allow Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams to flourish, saying their politics cannot help the country.

"We hear these teams everyday saying so many issues that will not help this country at this time," he said.

 

MORE:

Leaders to form Zurura Zurura movement

Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara said the disunity in the Jubilee government has frustrated its supporters.
Counties
1 month ago

Kieleweke and Tangatanga will collapse by 2021 - MCA

Says proponents of the two groups should not be taken seriously
Counties
4 weeks ago

Kieleweke, Tangatanga dialectics a nuisance in the public domain

Sometimes back in the run up to the 2002 general elections, some big-name politicians in Kanu coalesced around President Moi with the hope that he ...
Siasa
1 month ago

Gachagua tells off Tangatanga and Kieleweke

The Tangatanga is allied to Ruto while the other camp is opposed to his presidential bid.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
20 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Devil is innocent, Lamu magistrate tells criminals
    2d ago Coast

  2. Why Uhuru is furious with Mt Kenya leaders
    1d ago Central

  3. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    3d ago Coast

  4. Sex workers protest ‘inaction’ by cops as 3 women murdered
    2yr ago Coast

  5. Tension as farmers invade private land
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos