Uhuru urged to convene Jubilee MPs meeting

A former legislator has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a Jubilee parliamentary meeting to discuss issues affecting the party and the government.

Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara said the President is unhappy with some MPs but he should not castigate them publicly.

He said Uhuru is now playing the role of President and leader of Opposition

He must act fast to forestall a fallout in Jubilee following his angry speech on Sunday, Kahangara said.

"It very unfortunate that our President is playing his role and that of the Opposition. The debate is not pleasing. It is tainting his image and the respect the President's seat has might be lost," he said.

Speaking in Nyanduma ward in Kiambu county, the former legislator urged residents and church leaders to pray for Uhuru and his government.

Kahangara said trouble started after Uhuru and Raila Odinga's handshake,with critics saying Deputy President William Ruto had been sidelined.

"We know very well that Ruto is the one who moves around in all corners of this country. Trying to sideline him will make people shout. He needs political support from elected leaders," he said.

Kahangara urged the President not allow Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams to flourish, saying their politics cannot help the country.

"We hear these teams everyday saying so many issues that will not help this country at this time," he said.