Murang'a town gets Sh60 million facelift

Murang’a town has benefited from a facelift programme worth Sh60 million.

The programme being funded by the World Bank is set to transform the town's outlook after streets are upgraded with cabro.

It is being undertaken by the Murang’a Municipal Board under the Kenya Urban Support Programme that aims to improve urbanisation by enhancing infrastructure, security, accessibility and connectivity in urban towns.

The seven-member board was inaugurated by Governor Mwangi wa Iria in February and tasked with expanding the town and improving sanitation.

Board chairperson Benson Githinji Mwanji said the facelift programme is being undertaken with the consideration that the town will host a large population in the near future.

Githinji said in the first phase of the programme, Mortuary Road and one other street have been upgraded.

The board is also installing a pedestrian walkway from Murang’a town to Murang’a-Mukuyu road. Mukuyu market bus park will also be upgraded.

“Majority of these projects were suggested by residents during public participation forums held by the board,” Githinji said.