Murang'a town gets Sh60 million facelift

• Streets have been upgraded and walkways constructed.
• The projects being undertaken by the Murang'a Municipal Board were proposed by residents during public participation forums.
Murang’a town has benefited from a facelift programme worth Sh60 million.
The programme being funded by the World Bank is set to transform the town's outlook after streets are upgraded with cabro.
It is being undertaken by the Murang’a Municipal Board under the Kenya Urban Support Programme that aims to improve urbanisation by enhancing infrastructure, security, accessibility and connectivity in urban towns.
The seven-member board was inaugurated by Governor Mwangi wa Iria in February and tasked with expanding the town and improving sanitation.
Board chairperson Benson Githinji Mwanji said the facelift programme is being undertaken with the consideration that the town will host a large population in the near future.
Githinji said in the first phase of the programme, Mortuary Road and one other street have been upgraded.
The board is also installing a pedestrian walkway from Murang’a town to Murang’a-Mukuyu road. Mukuyu market bus park will also be upgraded.
“Majority of these projects were suggested by residents during public participation forums held by the board,” Githinji said.
He said the town is also being rebranded by having all buildings repainted with specific colour themes.
Every street has its own colour, he said. Githinji urged traders to comply with the requirement to give the town a vibrant look.
“It would contrast the huge efforts we are making to upgrade the town if the buildings remained with the old looks,” he said.
Murang’a town has for decades been characterised by old colonial buildings constructed years ago, when the coffee sector was booming.
It was only recently that investors built storeyed structures.
To make it a green town, fruit and indigenous trees will be planted around the town, Githinji said.
The board has a five-year strategic plan that will be launched in a month’s time to provide a framework and guide development.
“This plan will help us evaluate the strides we make every year and help put measures to better achieve our goals,” he said.
The upgrade work, Githinji said, is 80 per cent complete. He urged residents to give them time to complete the work to achieve the desired transformation.
Githinji said the board is also in the process of collecting views to help draft a policy on solid waste management.
Murang’a town has been choking from uncollected garbage, especially in the Marikiti and Mukuyu markets.