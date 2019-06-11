Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto

• Jubilee leaders tell Ruto to 'stop insisting we don't owe you because we do'.
• They pledge support for DP to fulfil the promise to vote for both Uhuru and Ruto for ten years each.
The people of Mt Kenya region know they owe Deputy President William Ruto and will stand with him in 2022, a section of politicians have said.
They spoke on Sunday during a fundraiser at Kasuku PCEA, Ol Joro Orok, where the DP was the chief guest. The lawmakers told Ruto to stop insisting that he is not owed yet the opposite is true.
They said those opposed to Ruto's presidency did not also believe Uhuru could lead the nation.
The politicians included MPs Michael Muchira (Ol Joro Orok), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), James Gichuhi (Tetu) and Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu).
Others were Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua woman rep) and Nyandarua county assembly speaker Wahome Ndegwa.
They said Ruto stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he needed him most, hencehe "shall not walk alone when his time comes".
“The people of Mt Kenya have the integrity of their commitment. We committed ourselves to you. And even if you contend that we don’t owe you, if we have conscience we know we owe you,” Nyandarua speaker Ndegwa said
He said Ruto stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2002 when everybody else was running away from him. "He stood with him again in 2013 and 2017, while many of the noisemakers in Mt Kenya region had no faith in him."
Ndegwa said supporting DP Ruto is something the region is not afraid of since "we promised before God and man that we shall elect Uhuru and Ruto as president for ten years each.”
Muchira said it cannot be that Ruto was good while supporting Uhuru all along and became bad after the 2017 elections. He said those who believe people from the region do not keep promises will be surprised.
“I heard it said that people from the Mt Kenya region do not keep promises. I want to tell those false prophets that we are gentlemen who keep promises," he said.
Ichung'wa told the DP not to expect the war on his presidency to end. He said it will escalate, "but Ruto's faith in God and the confidence that Kenyans have in him will see him through".
The lawmaker said the Tangatanga movement will continue traversing the country to tell the people about development, terming it "the trick that saw the Jubilee government easily elected in 2017".
“We will continue to traverse the length and breadth of this country without fear because you were elected with President Uhuru Kenyatta to work for the people,” he said.
Gitau said Kenyans who are firmly behind the DP are more than those against him.
“There is no way we can promise to elect President Uhuru in 2013 and 2017, and William Ruto in 2022, then we recant," she said.
Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku said Ruto will fulfil the prophecy of the late flamboyant politician, J.M.Kariuki.
He quoted J.M as having said, "One day the house of a peasant will produce a king."
Nominated Laikipia MCA Irene Wacuka, alias Mama Yao, said she will sell land which was given to her by former President Daniel Moi and offer one of her vehicles to campaign for the DP.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)