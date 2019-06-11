Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto

They said Ruto stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he needed him most, hencehe "shall not walk alone when his time comes".

“The people of Mt Kenya have the integrity of their commitment. We committed ourselves to you. And even if you contend that we don’t owe you, if we have conscience we know we owe you,” Nyandarua speaker Ndegwa said

He said Ruto stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2002 when everybody else was running away from him. "He stood with him again in 2013 and 2017, while many of the noisemakers in Mt Kenya region had no faith in him."

Ndegwa said supporting DP Ruto is something the region is not afraid of since "we promised before God and man that we shall elect Uhuru and Ruto as president for ten years each.”

Muchira said it cannot be that Ruto was good while supporting Uhuru all along and became bad after the 2017 elections. He said those who believe people from the region do not keep promises will be surprised.

“I heard it said that people from the Mt Kenya region do not keep promises. I want to tell those false prophets that we are gentlemen who keep promises," he said.