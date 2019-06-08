Nacada partners with Nyeri to build Sh20m rehab center

Nacada has partnered with the Nyeri county government to build a Sh20 million rehabilitation centre in Tetu, authority CEO Victor Okioma said on Thursday.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse will hand over the management of the centre to the county upon completion.

Okioma said the rehab is being set up in Nyeri because it is among regions with serious problems of alcoholism and substance abuse.

“This region is among those leading in terms of drug and substance abuse in the country,” Okioma said.

He spoke during the laying of the foundation stone for the Ihururu Rehabilitation and Treatment Center. Nyeri is ranked sixth among counties with serious drug and substance abuse. Mombasa tops the list.

Okioma said 95 per cent of rehabilitation centers across the country are privately run making them costly for many Kenyans.