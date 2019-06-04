ANOTHER CHILD TREATED FOR POISONING

Murang'a couple accused of drowning child

Parents said the child accidently drowned but they did not report the death.

In Summary

• Couple arrested on Sunday after child's body was retrieved from Mathioya River, death had not been reported.

• An older child had been admitted to hospital after poisoning, villagers said.

Stephen Kamau Kariuki and Mildred Musya when they were arraigned before a Murang'a Court on Monday.
Stephen Kamau Kariuki and Mildred Musya when they were arraigned before a Murang'a Court on Monday.
Image: Alice Waithera

A Murang'a couple was arraigned on Monday, accused of drowning their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Stephen Kamau Kariuki and Mildred Musya were charged with drowning the girl in the river.

They were arrested on Sunday at their home in Kibui Village in Murang’a East subcounty after the child’s body was recovered from the river.

Criminal investigator Ignatius Ewoi told resident magistrate Sheila Nyaga the child, Sibly Matsitsa, went missing on May 28.

Assistant chief Julius Irungu reported her disappearance to the police.

The couple told police their daughter had drowned while accompanying her mother to collect firewood.

The death was not reported.

Residents found the body.

Villagers have said that the child had been a hospitalised a few months ago for treatment of poisoning.

The officer said the child's death is being treated as murder.

The couple was remanded for 14 days at Myrang'a police station.

The couple's seven-year-old child was taken to the Murang'a Rescue Center.

The child's remains were taken to the Muranga'a County Mortuary for a postmortem.

Murang'a warder stabbed to death

She was last seen on Monday night at a party she had hosted in her house
News
2 weeks ago

Murang'a man hacks to death his two grandfathers

A man in Kianderi village in Murang'a has hacked to death his two grandfathers.Kanyuko Wairimu, 26, first attacked Stephen Kanyuko and then ...
News
7 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
04 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Sonko labelled 'uncouth' over Passaris husband comment
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. We've nothing to do with suicidal AP's problems, says ...
    4d ago Central

  3. Mutua lauds new notes 'to expose stolen cash'
    9h ago Eastern

  4. I'll shield Murang'a from immature 2022 politics, says Wa ...
    1d ago Central

  5. Ol Kalou villagers beat KWS officers at their own game
    3d ago Central

Latest Videos