Murang'a couple accused of drowning child

A Murang'a couple was arraigned on Monday, accused of drowning their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Stephen Kamau Kariuki and Mildred Musya were charged with drowning the girl in the river.

They were arrested on Sunday at their home in Kibui Village in Murang’a East subcounty after the child’s body was recovered from the river.

Criminal investigator Ignatius Ewoi told resident magistrate Sheila Nyaga the child, Sibly Matsitsa, went missing on May 28.

Assistant chief Julius Irungu reported her disappearance to the police.

The couple told police their daughter had drowned while accompanying her mother to collect firewood.

The death was not reported.

Residents found the body.

Villagers have said that the child had been a hospitalised a few months ago for treatment of poisoning.

The officer said the child's death is being treated as murder.

The couple was remanded for 14 days at Myrang'a police station.

The couple's seven-year-old child was taken to the Murang'a Rescue Center.

The child's remains were taken to the Muranga'a County Mortuary for a postmortem.