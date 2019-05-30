You're a disservice to Kenyans, MP tells Kieleweke and Tangatanga

SERVICE FIRST

The Kieleweke and Tangatanga groups should exploit the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to serve Kenyans. 

“We should leverage on the peace and the tranquillity that we have in the country and use the environment to fulfil all our pledges to Kenyans,” Kieni MP Kanini Kega said on Milele FM on Wednesday.

Kega condemned both groups for engaging in early campaigns and asked them to first work for Kenyans.

 

Tangatanga is a front for Deputy President William Ruto while Kieleweke leans towards Uhuru.

“Neither of them is talking about Wanjiku. They have instead turned churches into political arenas where they politick and insult each other,” the Kieni MP said.

“Kenyans want to see problems such as bad roads, water shortage, lack of electricity and unemployment addressed. But no one is talking about any of the problems. They are all busy hurling insults at each other,” he said.

The legislator told the leaders to adhere to Uhuru's advice and wait for 2022 to politick.

He said Kenyans are watching all those engaged in early politics and will judge them accordingly during elections.

“Kenyans have eyes and can see what is going on. Come 2022, they will make their decisions based on their leaders’ performance,” he said. 

 
 

