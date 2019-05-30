SH950M MINI-HYDRO

Tea farmers question stalled power project

Project meant to cut cost of power at six tea factories, 85 per cent complete

In Summary

• Farmers say it was supposed to be complete a year after construction started in 2016. 

• Official says it will be ready for commissioning in December. 

Farmers picking tea in Kangaita village./FILE
Farmers have demanded to know why a  mini-hydro plant meant to cut electricity costs in their six tea factories has not been completed three years after it started.

Zone Five Director Peter Mwai said the Sh950 million project was to have been completed within a year.

It was to supply electricity to Thumaita, Kimunye, Kangaita, Mununga, Ndimaini and Ragati tea factories. 

Mwai said the project stalled due to court battles. It was 85 per cent complete, he said.

Some farm owners, through whose farms the canals were to pass through, had gone to court seeking more compensation.

On Wednesday, farmers asked why officials were silent yet each of them had contributed funds towards the project. Meantime, electricity bills that were to come down were skyrocketing.

“We had been promised that the project would be completed within a year upon commencement but since 2016 we are still waiting,"  farmer Gachoki Njoka said. 

Mwai said, however, the project will be ready for commissioning in December.

"Farmers have nothing to worry about since the landowners who had created legal roadblocks have agreed to settle out of court."

He said the project was 85 per cent complete, the powerhouse had the required equipment. Just a short canal was remaining.

The project will produce 1.8MW, the one at Kiringa River will produce 1.5MW and the one at Kagochi 2MW, the official said.

Farmers earnings will increase once the project is completed, while the factories will be run by electricity generated at the plant.

Tea earnings are typically low due to high electricity bills. Kenya Power has been the sole supplier.

(Edited by R.Wamochie) 

