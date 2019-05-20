Matiang'i urged to allocate community policing funds

Community policing officials in Kiambu have requested interior CS Fred Matiang'i to set aside funds for an exchange programme.

Lari community policing chairman Peter Kiugu said the funds will not be meant to pay the officials salaries, but to facilitate and organise meetings.

In those exchange forums, police and the public will learn ways of sharing information regarding crime.

Kiugu said the money can be released to either the sub county police commander's or county commander's, so as to ease accountability.

"The 47 counties can exchange ideas with others where the concept has been a success and in so doing, they can come up with strategies of tackling crimes from their areas," he said.

He was speaking at Lari police station on Saturday when they hosted Kitui county police commander Lydia Rigami and her OCS's, sub county police commander's and some members of the community policing, who had visited them to benchmark.

Kiugu was accompanied by Kiambu county commander Ali Nunow, Lari sub county commander Ellen Wanjiku, OCS Waigwa Machomba and members of the community policing.

Nunow applauded Lari residents for embracing the concept since successes of crime reduction has been seen.

He said very few cases are reported at Lari and Kijabe police station's every day, as compared to other police stations in the county.

"Information in Lari moves very fast. What is important is police response. Our response increases public trust, and that is what it should be," Nunow said.