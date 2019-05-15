Kieleweke, Tangatanga of no use to Wanjiku, say elders

The Kikuyu council of elders has condemned elected leaders in Jubilee Party for dwelling too much on 2022 politics.

Speaking at their headquarters in Kiambaa constituency, national chairman Wachira Kiago said Kieleweke and Tangatanga groups are not doing the work they were elected for but are instead "on personal political missions which are not helping Wanjiku in any way".

“Why is our elected leadership spending all the time talking Kieleweke and Tangatanga politics about 2022 and not addressing important business they are paid to do today?" Kiago asked.

"What have they done to make sure Treasury has set up mechanisms to channel President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive of Sh3 billion cherry fund to coffee farmers without delay? The coffee harvesting season kicks off in May through to February next year.”

Kiago said elected leaders in Mt Kenya region have failed their people since "they are yet to take up the coffee revival agenda and demand implementation without further delay".

“They were elected on the same manifesto as the President and we have expectations of them too, especially on passing legislation in Parliament to effect the necessary laws and regulations,” the chairman said.

The elders' national secretary general Peter Munga called upon Jubilee politicians from coffee-growing regions to take a break from 2022 campaigns and send a delegation to Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich, Mwangi Kiunjuri and Peter Munya and demand immediate action to implement the cherry advance fund.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in March announced that starting July, coffee farmers from across the country will be able to access payments from a Sh3 billion cherry advance revolving fund. He spoke at the 124th session of the International Coffee Council at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Last week, a section of Kikuyu elders visited Opposition leader Raila Odinga at his Kisumu home. It was rumoured that they wanted to praise him for the handshake with Uhuru with the message between Raila and the elders being passed selectively to members.

The elders said Kenyans are not happy with the leadership being portrayed, citing the rate of unemployment.

“The leaders will face a revolution from the people since what we are seeing is greedy and power-hungry characters. Our people are suffering a lot at the grassroots and the infighting within the ruling party is only making it worse,” elder Miriam Mukami said.

They said they will lead the people into condemning leaders who are politicking with nothing to show on the ground.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)