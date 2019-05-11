Nyandarua signs Sh1 billion deal for agri-hub

The Nyandarua county government has entered into a Sh1 billion agreement to build an integrated agri-hub to curb post-harvest losses of farm produce, especially potatoes.

The facility will provide cold storage and other services.

The MoU was signed with two German companies BASF - one of the world’s leading chemical companies – and IPR Consulting Establishment on Thursday.

Governor Francis Kimemia said 20 per cent of the county’s farm produce lost post-harvest, especially potatoes, will now be secure.

"I am glad to note that construction of the cold storage facility and its associated projects is expected to start by the end of 2019,” he said

Using polyurethane insulation provided by BASF, Nyandarua farmers will store their produce under hygienic and optimum conditions in the facility to be built in Ol Kalou. The hub will comprise agricultural production, a fruit and vegetable processing facility, and a cold storage warehouse.

Energy for the agri-hub will be provided by a solar energy generator with battery technology.