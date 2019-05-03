SLOW PACE

Nyeri hits half mark in Huduma Namba listing

550,000 people have registered out of a target of 927, 000

In Summary

• More mobilisation need to ensure 100 per cent registration by the time exercise ends on May 17

• MCAs agreed to campaign for Huduma Namba registration in their wards

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and his ICT counterpart Jerome Ochieng during Huduma Namba launch across 15 counties on February 18, 2019
MAY 17 DEADLINE: Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and his ICT counterpart Jerome Ochieng during Huduma Namba launch across 15 counties on February 18, 2019
Image: FILE

More than half of the Nyeri county population has registered for Huduma Namba since the exercise kicked off on April 2.

County commissioner Yatich Kipkemei said 550,000 people representing 53 per cent of the population had registered by yesterday out of a target of 927, 000.

He however said the figures are not satisfactory and much more needs to be done in terms of mobilisation to ensure 100 per cent registration by the time the mass registration campaign ends on May 17.

 

“We are currently doing average and we need to do more intense mobilisation and public awareness campaigns to ensure we net the unregistered population in the remaining time,” the commissioner said.

Kipkemei spoke during a meeting with MCAs at the county assembly grounds when he appealed to them to assist in mobilisation.

Kipkemei said their impact is critical given that the ward reps are directly in touch with the people.

The MCAs agreed to forge a common front in the registration drive by becoming Huduma Namba campaigners in their wards. The county commissioner gave them branded t-shirts and caps for that purpose.

Speaker John Kaguchia said he was optimistic the partnership would achieve the intended purpose of creating more awareness and improving the numbers.

“I believe the members who usually have audience on a daily basis in ceremonies such as weddings, funerals and other occasions will be able to talk to wananchi and create more awareness,” the Speaker said.

MORE:

Busia tops Huduma Namba listing in Western at 93%

Some 489,647 people in Busia have registered for Huduma Namba.
Counties
2 days ago

Northeastern leaders cave in after weeks of resistance to Huma Namba

Many residents lack ID's, birth certificates and may be locked out.
Counties
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KNA
Central
03 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MCAs query suitability of Mandago's town board nominees
    7h ago Rift Valley

  2. 1.8M list for Huduma Namba at the Coast
    7h ago Coast

  3. Kuria safe for civil servants, say leaders
    7h ago Nyanza

  4. Kirinyaga MCAs alarmed by unhygienic hospital
    7h ago Central

  5. City ward reps up in arms against KP and KR over demolitions
    7h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos