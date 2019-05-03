Nyeri hits half mark in Huduma Namba listing

More than half of the Nyeri county population has registered for Huduma Namba since the exercise kicked off on April 2.

County commissioner Yatich Kipkemei said 550,000 people representing 53 per cent of the population had registered by yesterday out of a target of 927, 000.

He however said the figures are not satisfactory and much more needs to be done in terms of mobilisation to ensure 100 per cent registration by the time the mass registration campaign ends on May 17.

“We are currently doing average and we need to do more intense mobilisation and public awareness campaigns to ensure we net the unregistered population in the remaining time,” the commissioner said.

Kipkemei spoke during a meeting with MCAs at the county assembly grounds when he appealed to them to assist in mobilisation.

Kipkemei said their impact is critical given that the ward reps are directly in touch with the people.

The MCAs agreed to forge a common front in the registration drive by becoming Huduma Namba campaigners in their wards. The county commissioner gave them branded t-shirts and caps for that purpose.

Speaker John Kaguchia said he was optimistic the partnership would achieve the intended purpose of creating more awareness and improving the numbers.

“I believe the members who usually have audience on a daily basis in ceremonies such as weddings, funerals and other occasions will be able to talk to wananchi and create more awareness,” the Speaker said.