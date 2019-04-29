Wife weds husband living with disability

Society has been urged to support children's desires to motivate them.

Lari Kirenga MCA Joseph Karichu said people lose hope because of lack of motivation and recognition.

He praised a member of his bursary committee, Josphat Kinyanjui, who represents people with disabilities during his wedding on Saturday.

"We should always praise and appreciate ideas, choices as well as talents of our children, brothers and sisters," the MCA said.

"Kinyanjui is a person with disabilities. No one thought he would get such a beautiful wife like Grace. We appreciate the choice of Grace and Kinyanjui's bold step."

Kinyanjui took the vows with his wife Grace Wanjiru at St Augustine Catholic Church Gitithia village in Lari subcounty.

Church chairman Simon Munene applauded Wanjiru's parents for accepting Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui married Wanjiru five years ago but held their wedding on Saturday. The couple has two children aged four and three.

He said Wanjiru was his best friend. "I realised she was a great friend when she started giving me attention that I had never seen before," he said.

Kinyanjui who developed abnormal growth of bones is a businessman and board member of Kirenga Youth Polytechnic.