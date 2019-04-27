Body of missing sand harvester found in Suswa

The search for the missing sand harvester who was swept away by flash floods in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, ended in tears after his body was found in Suswa.

Robert Irungu’s body was found by members of the public who had joined Kenya Red Cross officials in the two-day search.

On Wednesday evening flash floods hit Mai Mahiu area sweeping away a lorry carrying several sand harvesters. Others managed to dash to safety leaving behind the father of two.

According to one of the rescuers, Joel Kimani, they extended the search to Suswa where the body was found partially covered by sand.

He blamed the incident on poor drainage along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road. “Transport along a section of the Mai Mahiu-Narok road was paralysed after mud and sand were washed onto the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents are angry after a speeding motorist hit and killed a mother of 10. A one-year-old child was left nursing serious injuries after the accident along the Naivasha-Kirima road.