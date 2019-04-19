Nyeri residents told not to pay taxes on freehold land

Elected leaders in Nyeri are up in arms against the county government's decision to start collecting rates on freehold land.

A valuation roll was conducted recently without public involvement as required by the law.

Senator Ephraim Maina and Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu have advised residents not to pay the rates.

Three weeks ago, Nyeri Central residents demonstrated against the "overvaluation" of their land during the valuation roll. They said it was a ploy to increase land rates.