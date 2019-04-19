Nyeri residents told not to pay taxes on freehold land

•Leaders disagree with devolved unit's recent valuation roll and intention to start rating freehold land
•Senator Maina and MP Wambugu have advised residents not to pay the rates
Elected leaders in Nyeri are up in arms against the county government's decision to start collecting rates on freehold land.
A valuation roll was conducted recently without public involvement as required by the law.
Senator Ephraim Maina and Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu have advised residents not to pay the rates.
Three weeks ago, Nyeri Central residents demonstrated against the "overvaluation" of their land during the valuation roll. They said it was a ploy to increase land rates.
“I want to assure Nyeri residents that I am fully behind them. Let the county government not think that it can invade people’s ancestral land and impose taxes on them. We cannot allow that,” Maina said.
He promised to ensure that that does not happen. There is no way people can be charged more land rates yet the available resources are being wasted, he said in reference to the Sh15 million drugs found to have expired by the auditor general.
“The things they are proposing clearly, show they have no interest of residents at heart and we must now be very alert and firm and say no to that,” the senator said and demanded to know how much those intending to impose new taxes pay as rates for their land.
Wambugu has written to the county government demanding a meeting within seven days to discuss the issue.
“Please note that if this meeting is not called and held within the next seven days, we will exercise the constitutional right to organise public action to force your office to involve the public in this process, as required by the law,” the MP said in a letter seen by the Star.
Wambugu has had a meeting with landowners over the issue. The meeting resolved that no changes will be effected until the county government explains to the public the intended changes, their effect, cost and benefits.
Residents say they are ready to pay taxes on leasehold land but not on freehold land.
The Governor Mutahi Kahiga government wants rates charged for Gatitu-Muruguru, Kiganjo-Mathari, Kamakwa, Ruringu and Upper Rware, Giakanja in Tetu and Chaka in Kieni. The areas are freehold land.
It does not offer services in those areas, according to Maina. Garbage remains uncollected in towns and dumpsites are eyesores, he said.
He cited the Karatina town sewerage system as not functional.
Kahiga acknowledged that the public was not involved in the valuation roll and that the valuer exaggerated the value of properties.