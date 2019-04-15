Murang'a government to upgrade 8 stadiums

Murang’ a county government is in the process of rehabilitating eight stadiums at a cost of Sh100 million.

The government wants to nurture sports among youths and position the county as a sports hub in Central region.

Work has already started in Ihura and Mumbi stadiums in Murang’ a town. Erection of a perimeter wall, construction of a dais and planting of grass are under way.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria wants all subcounties to have a stadium of national standard.

The stadiums will be renovated in the next 6 weeks, the governor said.

He spoke after the conclusion of Murang’ a Sevens rugby tournament featuring 16 teams at Mumbi stadium.

The rehabilitation programme will be combined with skills development for young people.

“We want to support youths through sports as part of wider talent and skills development programme,” Wa Iria said.

The skills development programme kicked off three years ago and has benefitted over 30,000 youths.

“When we combine sports, talent and skills development, it will help youths deal with rampant unemployment,” Wa Iria said.

Beneficiaries of the free technical courses in the Ufundi Kwa Vijana programme will form a cooperative to help them better manage their earnings.

The county government will also establish a music studio for youths to explore and develop their talents.

Wa Iria said tenders have already been floated and will be awarded in two weeks.

“Murang’ a is the home of Benga music and has very many talented musicians. We want to ensure no one looses their talent because of lack of money,” he said.