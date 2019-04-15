UPGRADE

Kiria-ini hospital installs ICU equipment

Critically ill patients will not have to travel far

• Hospital built in 1955 has received ISO certification for high quality lab services

 Facility was closed in February 2003 due to low number of patients

Murang’a Catholic Bishop James Wainaina
Murang’a county residents will get better medical service following installation of an intensive care unit at Kiria-ini Mission Hospital in Mathioya.

The hospital that was built in 1955 has installed five ICU machines expected to save local patients from long journeys to Nyeri or Kenyatta National Hospital to access the services.

 

Murang’a Catholic bishop James Wainaina said the church-owned hospital wants to help residents.

 

“Our aim is to offer good health services to people as a way of spreading Christ’s love to help them continue with normal lives,” he said.

The  hospital has received ISO certification for offering high quality laboratory services.

Bishop Wainaina said this gives the laboratory services international recognition, meaning their test results can be accepted outside the country.

“Our laboratory is one of the very few that have received ISO certification in the region,” he said.

The hospital is constructing a new block to improve services.

It was started by Consolata Sisters in 1955 as a small dispensary before upgrading to a maternity centre. It has a bed capacity of 72.

The hospital was closed down in February 2003 due to a low number of patients.

by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
15 April 2019 - 00:00

