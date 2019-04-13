Man accused of killing sleeping child detained

A man accused of killing a sleeping five-year-old boy in Kahuro, Murang’a county, has been detained for eight days.

The court ordered Paul Njoroge detained to give officers more time to complete their investigations.

The prosecution will use the time to take the suspect for a medical check-up before the charges against him are read.

Njoroge is accused of hacking Collins Waweru to death at his aunt’s home in Ndutumi village at 10.30pm on April 6.

Investigating officer Abdalla Ali said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Gatanga, where he had fled.

Resident magistrate Sheila Nyaga ordered the suspect remanded at Murang’a police Station until April 18 when the case will be mentioned.