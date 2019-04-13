Man accused of killing sleeping child detained

• Suspect was in a relationship with child's mother and they were planning to settle down.
• Mum suspects he did not want name of the child's biological father on his birth certificate
A man accused of killing a sleeping five-year-old boy in Kahuro, Murang’a county, has been detained for eight days.
The court ordered Paul Njoroge detained to give officers more time to complete their investigations.
The prosecution will use the time to take the suspect for a medical check-up before the charges against him are read.
Njoroge is accused of hacking Collins Waweru to death at his aunt’s home in Ndutumi village at 10.30pm on April 6.
Investigating officer Abdalla Ali said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Gatanga, where he had fled.
Resident magistrate Sheila Nyaga ordered the suspect remanded at Murang’a police Station until April 18 when the case will be mentioned.
Hellen Njambi, the boy’s mother, had earlier told reporters that she lives in Thika but the boy lived with his grandparents and aunt.
Njambi said she was in a relationship with Njoroge and the two were planning to settle down.
She said he may have killed the boy because the child's birth certificate would indicate his biological father’s name.
“He was uncomfortable with it but I had assured him that we would change it later to include his name. I think that is what angered him,” Njambi said.
