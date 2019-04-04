Kiambu gets Sh1.9bn World Bank grant to improve towns

The Kiambu county government has received a Sh1.9 billion grant from the World Bank to improve roads and streets lights in major towns.

This will ensure a 24-hour economy and ease movement.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Tuesday said the money will be received each year through the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

He spoke during the groundbreaking for repair and tarmacking of Limuru town bus park . Waititu said the work will start anytime from Monday.

Waititu said roads measuring 600 metres from the bus park, waiting shades and water drainages in Limuru will be improved.

The governor said 36 street lights will be installed at the bus park and an additional 56 solar street lights be put up within the town.

"We are aiming at improving working conditions of our traders, the customers and residents of this town," he said.

Waititu was accompanied by Deputy Governor James Nyoro, chief officer Gibson Mburu, Limuru Central MCA Joseph Kahenya and members of the Limuru municipality board.

Kahenya said Sh59 million has been set aside for the bus park. "We felt bad when our matatu operators boycotted paying parking fee because of potholes and poor state the stage."

"We had to push and see to it that some funds had been set aside for this bus park. We thank the government for considering the bus park, owing to the number of people it handles daily," the MCA said.

Trader Ann Ngige urged the government not to kick them out of the stage when the work starts.

"This is where we meet with our customers. If we have to move, we ask to be allocated spaces that our customers can access," she said.

Other towns set to benefit from the World Bank funding are Kikuyu, Kimende, Githunguri, Kiambu, Juja, Ruiru, Wangige, Thika and Gatundu.