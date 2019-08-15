PUBLIC NEGLIGENCE

Uncaring society blamed for rise in number of street children

A child neglected after the death of parents ends up in the streets in search of a more satisfying lifestyle

Society should not watch as orphans go hungry and are harassed by relatives

The increasing number of orphans and 

has been blamed on "an uncaring" society.

Extra-Miles With the Needy lobby group says such society watches as orphans go hungry and are harassed by relatives, yet taking of the vulnerable is a collective responsibility.

The group's Carol Muita said that a child neglected after the death of parents ends up in the streets in search of a more satisfying lifestyle.

Muita called on the society to embrace, feed and protect the children to reduce the numbers of those seeking refuge in the streets.

Her sentiments were echoed by Bishop Martin Wachira during their visit to Heaven's Eye Children’s Home at Gatimu on the outskirts of Nyahururu town.

They fed, played, worshipped, donated food and clothes to the children.

Benson Karanja, the home's director, said they had 59 children. Two of them were students at Maasai Mara University.

They rescue children from the streets of Nyahururu.  Most of the children tell of unpleasant experiences at their homes.

