REFERENDUM

BBI urged to borrow ideas from Punguza Mizigo Bill

Wamatangi says the bill has ideas that can help develop better laws for this country

In Summary

• Wamatangi says Punguza Mizigo Bill was a one-man show initiative

• Says he has studied the whole document and it has some solutions on how to reduce spending in the national and county governments

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Counties
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi takes a selfee with residents on Sunday.
Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi takes a selfee with residents on Sunday.
Image: GEORGE MUGO

 A senator has urged the BBI to borrow ideas from the Punguza Mizigo Bill instead of throwing it out of the window.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi yesterday said Thirdway Alliance Ekuru Aukot's bill is a one-man show initiative.

However, he said, the bill has ideas that can help develop better laws for this country.

“It can be used by the Building Bridges Initiative to come up with proposals of the laws,” he added.

Wamatangi said the problem with the Punguza Mizigo Bill is that the public, opinion leaders and leaders were not involved in its drafting.

"We cannot completely condemn the whole document. The mistake is he did it alone and ignored stakeholders. It was like a one-man show," the legislator said.

Speaking on the phone, Wamatangi said he supports the parties that went to court to stop its discussions in county assemblies.

High Court judge James Makau suspended the Punguza Mizigo Bill from being discussed in the county assemblies.

However, Wamatangi said he has studied the whole document and it has some solutions on how to reduce spending in the national and county governments.

"In fact, some sections such as finance management need credits. They have solutions in terms of spending," he said.

 

A Kiambu politician Silas Njenga has urged the government to incorporate Aukot in the BBI to add his ideas to the document they are preparing.

 

MORE:

Ignore faulty Punguza Mizigo, wait for BBI - Raila's party

The option for Kenyans is to accept it or reject Punguza Mzigo initiative wholesomely.
News
1 week ago

Coast must reject Punguza Mizigo Bill, says MP Baya

Says Punguza Mzigo bill has not provided ways of fixing historical land injustices.
Counties
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Counties
08 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. State moves to secure release of trafficked Nekesa from Iraq
    1d ago Coast

  2. 8 injured as gang attacks Bamburi
    2d ago Coast

  3. Samboja maintains tough stance on county dissolution
    1d ago Coast

  4. Raila has put a wedge between Uhuru and DP, say Kisii ...
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. I’m not afraid to speak my mind, says Tiren
    1yr ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos