BBI urged to borrow ideas from Punguza Mizigo Bill

A senator has urged the BBI to borrow ideas from the Punguza Mizigo Bill instead of throwing it out of the window.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi yesterday said Thirdway Alliance Ekuru Aukot's bill is a one-man show initiative.

However, he said, the bill has ideas that can help develop better laws for this country.

“It can be used by the Building Bridges Initiative to come up with proposals of the laws,” he added.

Wamatangi said the problem with the Punguza Mizigo Bill is that the public, opinion leaders and leaders were not involved in its drafting.

"We cannot completely condemn the whole document. The mistake is he did it alone and ignored stakeholders. It was like a one-man show," the legislator said.

Speaking on the phone, Wamatangi said he supports the parties that went to court to stop its discussions in county assemblies.

High Court judge James Makau suspended the Punguza Mizigo Bill from being discussed in the county assemblies.

However, Wamatangi said he has studied the whole document and it has some solutions on how to reduce spending in the national and county governments.

"In fact, some sections such as finance management need credits. They have solutions in terms of spending," he said.

A Kiambu politician Silas Njenga has urged the government to incorporate Aukot in the BBI to add his ideas to the document they are preparing.