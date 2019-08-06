Rising teen pregnancies alarm Busia principals

Busia principals have asked parents to counsel their daughters during the August holiday to avert rising cases of teenage pregnancies.

At least six girls from Sikoma and St. Marks Ng’elechom secondary schools have been impregnated over the last three months.

The principals said the situation was disturbing, expressing worry it could get out of hands if parents do not step up in counseling their children.

Half of those impregnated are KCSE candidates. The others are junior students in Forms 1 and 2.

Sikoma Secondary School principal Fredrick Mugenya said lack of parental support and poverty were among issued cited by the girls that push them into early sexual encounters.

His counterpart from St. Mark’s Ng’elechom Makokha Michael said majority of parents shy away from providing essential requirements such as sanitary towels to their daughters.

He said the girls will remain school despite their challenges.

Leaders have often blamed teenage pregnancy for the drop out of many girls from school. They have blamed boda boda riders for most of the pregnancies.

Led by Woman Representative Florence Mutua, the leaders have asked parents to spend enough time with their children to ensure their daughters are protected and educated on issues of sex.

Edited by Peter Obuya