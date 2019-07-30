Uncle Sam's furniture changes lives in Machakos

For many residents of Machakos town and its environs, the dusty and sometimes chaotic Grogan market is synonymous with cheap merchandise such as furniture, farming implements and kitchenware.

Here, the Jua Kali sector is thriving despite the economic downturn in many parts of the country. It has created dozens of jobs for the youth and elderly who troop to there every morning.

Monday is market day at the sprawling open-air yard. The stench of sewage flowing close to the tens of businesses is overpowering.

Surprisingly, no one appears to mind the sickening smell. And despite traders in this market paying monthly cess for maintenance, rubbish and scrap metal is scattered everywhere.

The popular Uncle Sam's Furniture Shop has been able to stand the test of time since the 1970s in the ever-changing informal sector.

Alexander Kyalo and Jackson Mutuku clad in dusty overalls are sawing wood to make a bed for a client.

They explain that the furniture industry has become a lifeline for many young men.

“Carpentry has been my livelihood and that’s why I encourage young people to take up this profession and support themselves instead of committing crimes," Mutuku said.

He said they try to make the most "unique and impressive" pieces of furniture for clients, "which s why they often come back."

In the current hard economic times, unemployment has become a plague and an everyday reality for many graduates who have enough knowledge and skills needed in different industries.