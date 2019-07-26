Girl delivers, throws baby in latrine

A Form 3 student in Misikhu, Bungoma county, has been arrested for delivering a baby and throwing her in a pit latrine.

The girl left home to visit her grandmother, who had no idea she was pregnant.

On Tuesday night after dinner, she started complaining of severe backache and stomach upset.

She went into labour in the middle of the night and delivered a baby girl without any assistance.

The girl threw the newborn into a pit latrine. “I found blood all over the room we had given her adjacent to our house and suspected that something was amiss,” the grandmother said.

On further inquiry, she heard cries from the latrine only to find the baby in there.

Police rescued the infant and took her to Webuye hospital. She was fine and weighed 3.1 kg.

Officers arrested the schoolgirl and detained her at Webuye police station.