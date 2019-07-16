Expectant mums urged to eat sagetti, the wonder vegetable

Expectant and lactating mothers have been advised to incorporate spider plant, locally known as sagetti, in their meals to reduce nausea and increase milk production.

Culinary art expert Ruth Ongiri said nutritionists have confirmed that sagetti is way above all other traditional vegetables in terms of nutrients.

The vegetable contains a lot of iron, beta carotene, vitamins C and A, magnesium and calcium.

It is mainly grown in Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu and Tharaka Nithi.

Speaking during an interview with KNA at her farm in Lanet, Nakuru, on Saturday, Ongiri said good tropical weather supports traditional vegetable growth.

These vegetables include nightshade (managu), amaranth (terere) and vine spinach (Nderema). They are not only healthy but also contain medicinal qualities, which expedite healing for sick people.

Ongiri said the western world has realised the importance of sagetti, and they have started planting it in their own countries.

She appealed to managers of boarding schools to incorporate traditional vegetables in the students' diet to improve health of young people instead of feeding them on cabbage.

Despite their nutritional value, there is fear these traditional vegetables may soon become extinct because of acidic soils and the effect of aphids. International seed companies are also not keen on preserving the seeds of these crops.

Traditionally, the seeds were shared among family members and neighbours but due to increased demand, the Kenya Seed Company has started packaging certified seeds for sale.