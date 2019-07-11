Close

Consumers to pay more for sugar as prices increase

Branded sugar such as Kibos and Sukari were selling at Sh130 and 120 per kg respectively.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
11 July 2019
Sugar stock at a warehouse in Muhoroni Sugar Company
LOW PRODUCTION: Sugar stock at a warehouse in Muhoroni Sugar Company
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to buy sugar following an increase in prices of the commodity.

Prices for a 2kg packet had reduced to about Sh200 but the commodity is now selling at more than sh240 at most retail outlets.

A spot check by KNA in Kisumu yesterday found most supermarkets selling sugar at Sh120 for a kilo. Branded sugar such as Kibos and Sukari were selling at Sh130 and 120 per kg respectively.

In Awasi market, a 50kg sack was selling at Sh4,800.

"I used to buy 50kg Kibos and Sukari brands at Sh3900 but it has increased to  Sh4800 over the last month. The added cost must be transferred to the consumer,” trader Ouma Odanga said.

