MCAs threaten to sue executives for ignoring summonses

Bungoma MCAs have threatened to sue county executives who ignore summonses to appear before various committees of the county assembly.

Led by the committee on public administration and ICT chairperson Joan Lutukai, the MCAs accused the executives of deliberately ignoring their summonses.

Lutukai said executives often go about their daily activities despite having received summonses to appear before a committee to respond to concerns raised by members.

"Enough is enough. We are not going to tolerate them anymore because they are not taking our summonses seriously," Lutukai said.

She said house committee chairpersons were having difficulties in getting answers for queries raised by ward representatives.

''Sometimes we are given deadlines to respond on issues raised in the assembly but we fail to do so because the executive is not cooperating," Lutukai said.

She spoke at Kenya Industrial Park estate where her committee had summoned county secretary Joseph Wambati.

Wambati was summoned to explain how the county employed advisors and members of the service delivery unit without following procedures.

Lutukai said executives ignoring house summonses were not giving justifiable reasons. She said some had taken the summonses casually.

"Some are just writing short text messages to committee chairpersons saying they'll not be available." adding that some were writing short text messages claiming they will not be available.

The assembly has a constitutional mandate to summon an executive member, she said, warning the house will not sit back and watch its powers wane.

If prosecuted, executives who fail to appear before MCAs is liable to a Sh200,000 fine or an imprisonment of six months, she said.

edited by peter obuya