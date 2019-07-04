Close

NO JUSTIFIABLE REASONS

MCAs threaten to sue executives for ignoring summonses

Committee chairpersons say ministers fail to appear before them yet they are just in their offices

In Summary

• MCAS protest that members of the executive have been ignoring surmmons.

• The county secretary had been surmmoned to explain whereabouts of the many advisors and members of the SDU.

by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Counties
04 July 2019 - 00:00
The Bungoma county assembly
IGNORED: The Bungoma county assembly
Image: JOHN NALIANYA

Bungoma MCAs have threatened to sue county executives who ignore summonses to appear before various committees of the county assembly.

Led by the committee on public administration and ICT chairperson Joan Lutukai, the MCAs accused the executives of deliberately ignoring their summonses.

 

Lutukai said executives often go about their daily activities despite having received summonses to appear before a committee to respond to concerns raised by members.

"Enough is enough. We are not going to tolerate them anymore because they are not taking our summonses seriously," Lutukai said.

She said house committee chairpersons were having difficulties in getting answers for queries raised by ward representatives.

''Sometimes we are given deadlines to respond on issues raised in the assembly but we fail to do so because the executive is not cooperating," Lutukai said.

She spoke at Kenya Industrial Park estate where her committee had summoned county secretary Joseph Wambati. 

Wambati was summoned to explain how the county employed advisors and members of the service delivery unit without following procedures.

Lutukai said executives ignoring house summonses were not giving justifiable reasons. She said some had taken the summonses casually.

 

"Some are just writing short text messages to committee chairpersons saying they'll not be available."  adding that some were writing short text messages claiming they will not be available.

The assembly has a constitutional mandate to summon an executive member, she said, warning the house will not sit back and watch its powers wane.

If prosecuted, executives who fail to appear before MCAs is liable to a Sh200,000 fine or an imprisonment of six months, she said.

edited by peter obuya

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Counties
04 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. City property owners to pay more rates after upgrade of ...
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Mbadi scoffs at DP Ruto's assassination plot claims
    2d ago Nyanza

  3. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  4. Nema raids Moi's hotel, arrests manager
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos