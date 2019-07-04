Malaba tanker queues a security risk, warns Wetang'ula

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has raised concern over the long queue of tankers at the Malaba borders saying it was causing a security risk.

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, Wetang'ula asked the House committee on roads to look for ways to improve infrastructure around the border.

“Let them explain when the government plans to improve the infrastructure and reduce the congestion on the road leading to and around the border point on the Kenyan side considering the Ugandan side is in a good state," Wetang'ula said.

He proposed the road be expanded to a dual carriageway. The road entering Uganda through Malaba is a national trunk road of class A104 that is the Mombasa-Malaba highway.

The Bungoma senator said it was risky to have tankers ferrying oil and gas kept in long queues for several hours.

“The government should state plans to address safety issues posed by congestion since some of the cargo is inflammable and too dangerous to be in the for hours."

He warned of the loss of Kenya's lustre in doing business.

“If the matter is not urgently and effectively addressed, we will lose our strategic position as an entry point to East Africa," he said.

edited by peter obuya