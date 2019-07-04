Close

INFLAMMABLE OIL AND GAS

Malaba tanker queues a security risk, warns Wetang'ula

Bungoma senator wants state to expand road into dual carriageway to end long line of trucks waiting for clearance

In Summary

• Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has raised concern over the long truck queues at the Kenya-Uganda border, saying the tankers carry highly inflammable products.

• Trucks often queue, sometimes the line stretching over a kilometre, on the Kenyan side of the border point as they await clearance.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
04 July 2019 - 00:00
Tankers ferrying cargo into Uganda line up for clearance at the Malaba boarder
TICKING TIME BOMB: Tankers ferrying cargo into Uganda line up for clearance at the Malaba boarder
Image: EMOJONG OSERE

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has raised concern over the long queue of tankers at the Malaba borders saying it was causing a security risk.

Traditions, perceptions, values and attitudes on childbearing affect sexual behaviour.

 

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, Wetang'ula asked the House committee on roads to look for ways to improve infrastructure around the border. 

“Let them explain when the government plans to improve the infrastructure and reduce the congestion on the road leading to and around the border point on the Kenyan side considering the Ugandan side is in a good state," Wetang'ula said.

He proposed the road be expanded to a dual carriageway. The road entering Uganda through Malaba is a national trunk road of class A104 that is the Mombasa-Malaba highway.

The Bungoma senator said it was risky to have tankers ferrying oil and gas kept in long queues for several hours.

“The government should state plans to address safety issues posed by congestion since some of the cargo is inflammable and too dangerous to be in the for hours."

He warned of the loss of Kenya's lustre in doing business.

“If the matter is not urgently and effectively addressed, we will lose our strategic position as an entry point to East Africa," he said.

edited by peter obuya

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
04 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. City property owners to pay more rates after upgrade of ...
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Mbadi scoffs at DP Ruto's assassination plot claims
    2d ago Nyanza

  3. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  4. Nema raids Moi's hotel, arrests manager
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos