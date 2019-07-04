45 traders arrested in Busia with plastic bags

At least 45 people were arrested for possessing plastic bags during a week-long crackdown by Nema in Busia county.

Busia Nema director Edward Menza said the culprits were found packaging fruits, vegetables and other consumables in the banned bags.

“We began the crackdown last week and have managed to arrest 45 traders,” Menza told the press on Tuesday.

The exercise was carried out in Matayos, Teso North, Teso South, Butula, Nambale subcounties and Port Victoria.

Menza said the suspects were arrested while in possession of between 50 and 1,000 pieces of clear polythene bags.

“Those large ones meant for carrying goods are diminishing,” he said, adding that the major challenge currently is the flat clear bags.

He blamed the porous border for failed efforts to do away with the illegal bags. Those engaged in the illegal trade had resorted to importing small volumes, he said.

“They purchase small quantities of the bags mainly meant for daily use,” Menza said. Officers suspect the traders keep some of the illegal bags in their houses.

“Most residents are law abiding and have resorted to using the recommended bags,” he said.

Menza also expressed concern some people had been masquerading as Nema officers and demaning bribes from traders.

One has been arrested and arraigned while another one was beaten by the irate mob, he said.