Samboja wants 'selfish' county assembly dissolved

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has launched a campaign to collect signatures from residents to have the county assembly dissolved.

While signing the petition at his Wundanyi office on Tuesday, Samboja accused MCAs of holding his administration hostage.

Samboja said the MCAs were hell-bent to loot money meant for development thus denying residents the fruits of devolution.

"The county assembly demands Sh40 million for each ward to the Ward Development Fund, which means the county government will be forced to disburse Sh800 million to each ward. This is 15 per cent of the total budget, against what the law provides at a maximum of three per cent," Samboja said.

He revealed that plans were under way to table a motion for his impeachment should he fail to allocate more funds to the county assembly.

The county boss further said, "For these and many more reasons, the county government will not be able to launch new or complete any developments already commenced. I once again call upon all of you to join hands with me and save ourselves from the assembly which has reached a resolve that our great county shall lag behind in development as we watch."

The campaign which targets 18,000 signatures shall be rolled out across the county.

Assembly speaker Meshack Maghanga said Samboja's decision was misinformed saying that it shall derail development projects in the county.

Maghanga said all executive members had been fully consulted during the budget-making process and therefore the county assembly should not be held accountable for the misfortunes.