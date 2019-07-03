Family blames hospital for expectant woman's death

The family of a police officer from Kapsabet who died at Lugulu Mission Hospital has accused the facility of negligence.

Esther Chepkemoi, 33, who was attached to Kapsokwony police station in Bungoma was taken to the hospital on June 27 in labour pains.

Her husband Godwin Kiplimo said when Chepkemoi arrived at the hospital, medics said she should undergo a cesarean operation. However, the specialist was not in and the procedure was pushed to the next day.

Lugulu Mission Hospital administrator Jackson Fuko told the Star on the phone that they tried their best to save Chepkemoi's life.

“Medics tried as much as they could and when they sensed her condition was deteriorating, they referred her to Life Care Hospital,” he said.

Fuko said Chepkemoi left the hospital alive and did not die in their hands. He, however, admitted that Lugulu Mission Hospital had a shortage of blood and they tried to get from the nearby facilities.

Kiplimo narrated how the events that followed were nightmarish. When she finally went into theatre, Chepkemoi stayed for almost six hours, sending her husband into panic.

“After a long wait, I asked the medics what was going on and that is when I was told that my wife had over bled. She needed blood," he said.

Kiplimo is now asking how a doctor can carry out an operation knowing that there is no blood in the hospital's bank.

He said blood was sought from Webuye County hospital but it was not enough. It is at this point that Chepkemoi was referred to Life Care Hospital in Bungoma after a decision was made to remove her uterus to stop the bleeding.

“I sensed foul play because while in the ambulance, the matron who had accompanied us told the driver not to switch on the siren. The ambulance was moving at a very slow pace as if they had given up,” Kiplimo said..

On arriving at Life Care Hospital Chepkemoi was pronounced dead. Efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

“When we arrived at the hospital we were told that she had passed away an hour before," a broken hearted Kiplimo said.

He is now blaming Lugulu Mission Hospital for neglect, saying they should not have started the operation if there was no blood reserve. Kiplimo also wonders why it took long for his wife to be referred toLife Care Hospital.

