KEEPING GIRLS IN SCHOOL

Oparanya's wife donates sanitary towels to schools

She has partnered with Red Cross and Lap Fund

In Summary

• Statistics indicate 672 girls in primary and 924 in secondary schools were pregnant.

• Priscillah says the package will last each girl six months.

by KNA
Counties
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s wife Priscillah is distributing sanitary towels and underpants to pupils in 24 schools in the county.

The campaign, in partnership with Lap Fund and the Kenya Red Cross Society, targets 30 girls in two schools per constituency, mainly KCPE candidates.

“We are issuing a package that can last them six months. Our objective is to promote the welfare of the girls so that they excel in their studies,” she said at Eshirembe Primary School in Butere subcounty on Monday.

 

They have so far covered Mumias East, Navakholo, Lurambi, Shinyalu, Khwisero, Butere and Malava subcounties.

Priscillah appealed to parents and guardians to transit their girls to secondary schools.

Available statistics indicate the county is experiencing a high rate of teenage pregnancies. 

Education chief officer David Kasembeli said 672 girls in primary and 924 in secondary schools were expectant as at January.

Kasembeli said the number could be higher as this figure excluded those who do not go to school. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

