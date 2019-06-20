Close

WANT IT RELOCATED

Bumula dumpsite sparks off village demo

They say dumpsite that is close to their homes spreads diseases

In Summary

• Residents dig trenches on roads leading to dumpsite to prevent trucks from dumping garbage.

• Environment executive says county government will build a wall around the site.

by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Counties
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Dumpsite in Bumula
EYESORE: Dumpsite in Bumula
Image: JOHN NALIANYA

Residents of Rumoru village in Bumula constituency, Bungoma county, held demonstrations protesting over a stinking dumpsite in the area.

The irate residents  dug trenches on roads leading to the dumpsite to prevent trucks from dumping garbage.

They castigated the county government for failing to take care of the dumpsite, saying they will not allow  more garbage at the dumpsite until it is relocated.

 

Residents said the dumpsite that is close to their homes spreads diseases .

“The dumpsite is full of mosquitoes and our children are always sick from malaria  or cholera ,” Oscar Mbanacho said.

He said the county government  gave Bumula a dumpsite as the only development  project.

The residents said the site emits a foul smell that is making their lives difficult.

“We are unable to  eat in our own houses because of the foul smell from the dumpsite. Even if you want to ignore the flies  won't allow you eat ,” Carolyn Wekesa said.

The five-acre dumpsite that has been existence  for two years has contaminated  the wells and springs nearby and residents have to travel long distances in search of clean water .

Lydia Barasa who runs a butchery said she cannot sell meat because of the flies and has been forced to close down.

The residents now want  the dumpsite moved by the county government  because of health reasons.

Bungoma CEC in charge of environment Renson Makheti told the Star he planned to  visit the site. He said the county government plans to build a wall around the site.

“We have received the complaints and we are going together with the contractor  who dumps garbage at the place  to assess the situation ,” he said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Counties
20 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Devil is innocent, Lamu magistrate tells criminals
    2d ago Coast

  2. Why Uhuru is furious with Mt Kenya leaders
    1d ago Central

  3. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    3d ago Coast

  4. Sex workers protest ‘inaction’ by cops as 3 women murdered
    2yr ago Coast

  5. Tension as farmers invade private land
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos