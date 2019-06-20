Bumula dumpsite sparks off village demo

Residents of Rumoru village in Bumula constituency, Bungoma county, held demonstrations protesting over a stinking dumpsite in the area.

The irate residents dug trenches on roads leading to the dumpsite to prevent trucks from dumping garbage.

They castigated the county government for failing to take care of the dumpsite, saying they will not allow more garbage at the dumpsite until it is relocated.

Residents said the dumpsite that is close to their homes spreads diseases .

“The dumpsite is full of mosquitoes and our children are always sick from malaria or cholera ,” Oscar Mbanacho said.

He said the county government gave Bumula a dumpsite as the only development project.

The residents said the site emits a foul smell that is making their lives difficult.

“We are unable to eat in our own houses because of the foul smell from the dumpsite. Even if you want to ignore the flies won't allow you eat ,” Carolyn Wekesa said.

The five-acre dumpsite that has been existence for two years has contaminated the wells and springs nearby and residents have to travel long distances in search of clean water .

Lydia Barasa who runs a butchery said she cannot sell meat because of the flies and has been forced to close down.

The residents now want the dumpsite moved by the county government because of health reasons.

Bungoma CEC in charge of environment Renson Makheti told the Star he planned to visit the site. He said the county government plans to build a wall around the site.

“We have received the complaints and we are going together with the contractor who dumps garbage at the place to assess the situation ,” he said.