ABUSE OF OFFICE?

Wangamati petition now gets to the Senate

Wangamati is accused of mismanaging funds through exaggerated budgets.

by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
07 June 2019 - 00:00
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati
ON THE SPOT: Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

A Bungoma activist has petitioned the Senate to initiate a special audit on Governor Wycliffe Wangamati for abuse of office and mismanagement of county funds.

Activist Moses Lukoye has accused Wangamati of failure to conduct public participation before initiating projects.

 

He cited the construction of the Kanduyi-Musikoma road and Masinde Muliro Stadium, saying public participation was not conducted for both projects.

The road, the activist said, ought to be a national government project.

Lukoye accused Wangamati of mismanaging funds through exaggerated budgets.

Attempts to get a comment from the governor were unsuccessful because he neither picked calls nor responded to text messages.

“The governor has grossly violated Section 107 of the Public Finance Management Act which requires that wages and allowances of public officers shall not exceed 35 percent of the total revenue," the petition reads.

Wangamati is also accused of irregularly appointing Ford Kenya party officials in very high job groups without following due process.

”He violated the Constitution by coercing the public service board to create positions that don’t exist.”

 

The petitioner says he moved to the Senate after the Bungoma county assembly threw out his petition. He accused the assembly of failure in its oversight role.

The Senate has acknowledged receipt of the petition.

